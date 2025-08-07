DC teen nabbed for attempted carjacking

Washington, DC – A Southeast DC teenager has been arrested in connection with an attempted unarmed carjacking that occurred in Northeast back in May, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

On May 22 at approximately 9:51 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue NE. The suspect allegedly tried to take a vehicle from the victims before fleeing the scene.

Following an investigation, police obtained a warrant for 18-year-old Mark Edwards. On Wednesday, August 6, officers arrested Edwards pursuant to the D.C. Superior Court warrant. He has been charged with unarmed carjacking.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with additional information to come forward. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection to violent crimes in the District.

Anyone with knowledge of this case is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

