Teen surrounded and robbed of iPhone in bold Bronx daylight ambush

Bronx, NY – As he stood on a busy Bronx corner Thursday morning, a 15-year-old boy was surrounded by a group of strangers who snatched his iPhone and threatened to stab him when he asked for it back.

The teen was standing at East 170th Street and Grand Concourse around 10:30 a.m. when four unidentified individuals approached and began talking to him. While one of them distracted the boy, another grabbed the iPhone from his hand.

When the victim demanded the return of his phone, one attacker punched him repeatedly in the head, while another threatened to stab him. All four suspects then fled northbound on Grand Concourse.

No injuries were reported, though the teen was shaken by the encounter.

Descriptions of the suspects were released. One male with a dark complexion was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black shorts, and white and black sneakers. A second male, with a medium complexion, wore a black sweatshirt, black jeans, and red and white sneakers. A third male, also with a medium complexion, wore black sunglasses, a black T-shirt, blue sweatpants, and black sneakers. The fourth suspect, a female with a medium complexion, wore a black sweatshirt, black shorts, and white and black sneakers.

All four remain at large as police continue to investigate.

Key Points

A 15-year-old boy was robbed of his iPhone Thursday morning at East 170th Street and Grand Concourse

One suspect punched the teen in the head while another threatened to stab him

The four individuals fled the scene on foot and have not been apprehended