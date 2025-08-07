Triple shooting on U Street leaves one man dead and two hospitalized

Washington, DC – It happened late Tuesday night when a burst of gunfire tore through the 1800 block of U Street in Southeast DC, leaving a man dead and two others wounded in a triple shooting that remains under investigation.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 11:30 p.m. to find three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was discovered unresponsive and not breathing. Despite immediate life-saving efforts by medics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by authorities.

A second man and a woman were also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

The area was quickly secured by police as detectives combed the scene for evidence. No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

Investigators are asking the public for help. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. A