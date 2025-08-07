Triple shooting rocks U Street as police launch homicide probe

One dead, two injured in triple shooting in Anacostia late Tuesday night

by Local News Report
File Photo: Crime Scene Tape, Washington, D.C.

Washington, DC – A man was killed and two others wounded in a triple shooting Tuesday night in Southeast DC, prompting a homicide investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.

At approximately 11:19 p.m. on August 5, Seventh District officers responded to the 1800 block of U Street SE for reports of gunfire. Officers arrived to find a man unconscious and not breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Devonta Bazemore, of Northwest DC.

Two additional victims — an adult male and an adult female — were found on scene with gunshot wounds. Both were conscious and breathing and were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

––
Key Points

  • Devonta Bazemore, 29, was killed in a triple shooting on U Street SE in Anacostia
  • Two other adults were injured and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries
  • Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Judge sends historic monument arson case to county...

Jury convicts man in deadly Camden County studio...

DC teen nabbed for attempted carjacking

Webster Avenue assault suspect may have changed appearance...

Machete-wielding elderly man arrested after street brawl in...

Vandergrift police discover five children abandoned in horrifying...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.