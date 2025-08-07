Triple shooting rocks U Street as police launch homicide probe

Washington, DC – A man was killed and two others wounded in a triple shooting Tuesday night in Southeast DC, prompting a homicide investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.

At approximately 11:19 p.m. on August 5, Seventh District officers responded to the 1800 block of U Street SE for reports of gunfire. Officers arrived to find a man unconscious and not breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Devonta Bazemore, of Northwest DC.

Two additional victims — an adult male and an adult female — were found on scene with gunshot wounds. Both were conscious and breathing and were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

––

Key Points