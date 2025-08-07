Upper East Side man, 94, sucker-punched in broad daylight

New York, NY – As he stood near a building on Madison Avenue Tuesday evening, a 94-year-old man was suddenly punched in the face by a stranger in a shocking daylight assault.

The attack happened just before 5:45 p.m. inside 940 Madison Ave., where the elderly victim was approached by an unidentified man who, without warning, struck him in the face. The force of the blow knocked the man to the ground.

The victim, despite suffering minor injuries, declined medical attention at the scene.

After the assault, the suspect fled on foot heading northbound on Madison Avenue and disappeared from view.

Police are now searching for the suspect, described as a male with a dark complexion and slim build, standing between 6’0″ and 6’2″ tall. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue pants, and tan shoes.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the area and asking anyone with information to come forward.

Key Points

A 94-year-old man was punched in the face Tuesday evening on Madison Avenue

The victim fell to the ground and sustained minor injuries but declined medical attention

Suspect fled on foot and remains at large as police continue to investigate