Pittsburgh, PA – A citywide search is underway for a 62-year-old man wanted in connection with a brutal assault that left a woman hospitalized with serious injuries in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

Pittsburgh Police have issued an arrest warrant for Bryant Garrett, who is accused of attacking a female victim in the 2200 block of Webster Avenue on April 23. The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Garrett is facing multiple felony charges, including criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and terroristic threats. According to police, Garrett is known to frequent the Hill District and may have recently altered his appearance by shaving his head and goatee in an attempt to evade arrest.

Investigators are actively seeking information about Garrett’s whereabouts.

Webster Avenue assault suspect may have changed appearance to avoid arrest

Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 2 plainclothes detectives at 412-255-6787. Tips can be shared anonymously.

––

Key Points