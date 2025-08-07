Webster Avenue assault suspect may have changed appearance to avoid arrest

Pittsburgh Police seek suspect in aggravated assault on Webster Avenue

by Local News Report
#post_seo_title

Pittsburgh, PA – A citywide search is underway for a 62-year-old man wanted in connection with a brutal assault that left a woman hospitalized with serious injuries in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

Pittsburgh Police have issued an arrest warrant for Bryant Garrett, who is accused of attacking a female victim in the 2200 block of Webster Avenue on April 23. The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Garrett is facing multiple felony charges, including criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and terroristic threats. According to police, Garrett is known to frequent the Hill District and may have recently altered his appearance by shaving his head and goatee in an attempt to evade arrest.

Investigators are actively seeking information about Garrett’s whereabouts.

Webster Avenue assault suspect may have changed appearance to avoid arrest

Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 2 plainclothes detectives at 412-255-6787. Tips can be shared anonymously.

––
Key Points

  • Bryant Garrett, 62, is wanted for attempted homicide and aggravated assault in an April 23 incident
  • A woman was seriously injured and hospitalized following the attack on Webster Avenue
  • Garrett may be in the Hill District and has possibly altered his appearance

author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Allentown officer charged after hitting surrendering suspect with...

Judge sends historic monument arson case to county...

Triple shooting rocks U Street as police launch...

Jury convicts man in deadly Camden County studio...

DC teen nabbed for attempted carjacking

Online lottery play turns into $100K payday for...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.