Who’s in the Ocean County Jail Today: New Arrivals

Ocean County has seen a fresh wave of bookings in the past 48 hours, with new inmates ranging from drug and weapons charges to domestic violence and resisting arrest. Here’s a quick look at who’s behind bars today and why.

Bernard Lareak Mendez, 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, was booked on serious drug charges including manufacturing and distribution of heroin or cocaine near a school zone. His rap sheet also includes possession of drug paraphernalia, credit card theft, and transporting property tied to criminal activity. He is being held without bail.

Michael Jason Massey, 5-foot-6 with blue eyes, is facing a full deck of weapons and theft charges. Arrested for burglary, unlawful possession of a handgun, and even having body armor and high-capacity magazines, Massey is currently locked up with no bail posted.

Shane Michael Taggart checked into the Ocean County jail for allegedly trying to cause bodily injury to another person. The 6-foot-3, fair-skinned man is facing a charge related to a domestic incident and is being held without bail.

Gustasvo Aquino-Ricardez is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault by strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child, and causing bodily harm. His alleged domestic violence incident has earned him a no-bail status while his case proceeds.

Christopher David Coady joins the roster with a single but serious charge of aggravated assault involving strangulation in a domestic setting. The 5-foot-10 inmate remains behind bars without bond.

Kristina E. Turner, a blonde-haired woman with a bachelor’s degree, is being held on a $1,500 cash bond after allegedly damaging property and violently resisting arrest. Authorities booked her on August 6, and her case remains open.

Ashley Marie Dougherty, described as having long brown hair and a college education, was taken in for contempt of court and criminal mischief. She’s accused of violating a court order and damaging property—charges that landed her in jail with no bail option.

