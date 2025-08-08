$1 million Powerball prize lands in Bergen County store

Bergen County player wins $1 million Powerball prize as jackpot hits $482 million

by Local News Report
Carlstadt, NJ – A New Jersey Lottery player in Bergen County is $1 million richer after matching all five white balls in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing — just one number short of winning the $482 million jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at Quick Chek #143, located at 720 Washington Avenue in Carlstadt. It was one of only two $1 million second-prize tickets sold nationwide, with the other going to a player in Ohio.

Meanwhile, a Sussex County player also had luck on their side, matching four white balls and the red Power Ball to win $50,000. That ticket was purchased at Quick Chek #68, located at 1 Hampton House Road in Newton.

The winning numbers for the August 6 drawing were 15, 27, 43, 45, and 53, with the Power Ball 09 and a multiplier of 2. The Double Play drawing produced the numbers 09, 19, 21, 33, and 46.

Ten other New Jersey players each won $500 prizes in the same drawing.

The $1 million prize marks the third time in 2025 that a New Jersey player has won a second-tier Powerball prize. No one hit the jackpot, which now rises to an estimated $482 million for Saturday’s drawing — the second-largest Powerball jackpot of the year.

So far in 2025, four Powerball jackpots have been claimed:

  • January 18: $328.5 million – Oregon
  • March 29: $526.5 million – California
  • April 26: $167.3 million – Kentucky
  • May 31: $204.5 million – California

Key Points

  • A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at Quick Chek in Carlstadt, Bergen County
  • A $50,000 winning ticket was sold in Newton, Sussex County
  • The Powerball jackpot now rises to $482 million for Saturday’s drawing
