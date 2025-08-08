Alex Rodriguez busted for dealing drugs in New Jersey

Ocean County authorities booked Alexander Dave Rodriguez, a 6-foot-tall, brown-haired, brown-eyed man, into jail on August 8, 2025, following a series of serious drug and weapons charges.

The 170-pound, married Ocean County resident was taken into custody with no bail set, ensuring he remains behind bars while his case moves forward. Records show Rodriguez faces multiple counts, with the most severe alleging possession of a weapon while committing certain drug or bias crimes — a charge that can carry hefty prison time if convicted.

The list of accusations reads like a laundry list of drug-related offenses. Alongside the weapons charge, Rodriguez is accused of manufacturing, distributing, and possessing heroin or cocaine in amounts under half an ounce.

Authorities also say he unlawfully possessed multiple units of a substance called drug stramonium — an old-school hallucinogenic plant derivative — in both small and larger quantities, possibly hinting at a range of intended uses.

Additional charges include possession of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and even loitering with the intent to buy or sell narcotics.