Big win in Toledo as scratch-off player pockets $720K

Toledo woman claims $1 million Ohio Lottery Cashword prize

by Local News Report
Stack of bank packages of hundred dollars, fifty dollars and twenty dollar bills. Paper money, pile of 100, 50 and 20 US dollars banknotes, isometric view. Vector illustration on white background

Toledo, OH – A Toledo woman has won the top prize on the Ohio Lottery’s $2,000,000 Cashword scratch-off, taking home a $1 million cash payout instead of the annual prize option.

The winner, whose name was not released, chose the lump sum over the $80,000-a-year-for-25-years payout. After state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, she will receive $720,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Sam’s Deli, located at 812 Matzinger Road in Toledo. As of August 6, only one top prize remains for the $30 Cashword game.

The Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $33 billion to education since 1974.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Key Points

  • Toledo woman wins $1 million top prize on Ohio Lottery Cashword scratch-off
  • Took lump-sum option, netting $720,000 after taxes
  • Sam’s Deli sold the winning ticket; one top prize still unclaimed
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Cincinnati player blasts off with $150K lottery win

Giant Eagle sells winning lottery ticket worth $100K

Maryland player strikes $184K lottery jackpot

Ohio man gets 15 years to life for...

Lancaster County shop sells $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery...

Ohio on fire as lottery players hit $1...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.