Big win in Toledo as scratch-off player pockets $720K

Toledo, OH – A Toledo woman has won the top prize on the Ohio Lottery’s $2,000,000 Cashword scratch-off, taking home a $1 million cash payout instead of the annual prize option.

The winner, whose name was not released, chose the lump sum over the $80,000-a-year-for-25-years payout. After state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, she will receive $720,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Sam’s Deli, located at 812 Matzinger Road in Toledo. As of August 6, only one top prize remains for the $30 Cashword game.

The Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $33 billion to education since 1974.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points