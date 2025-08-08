Bronx man shot dead on Westchester Avenue; NYPD investigating

10
BRONX, NY – A man was fatally shot in the head late Thursday night in the Soundview section of the Bronx, police said.
According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. on August 7 for a shooting in front of 1629 Westchester Avenue, within the 43rd Precinct. They found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
EMS rushed the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released the man’s name, pending notification of his family. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Key Points
- Shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Thursday
- Victim: 33-year-old male, shot in the head
- Pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital
- No arrests; NYPD 43rd Precinct handling investigation