Bronx man shot dead on Westchester Avenue; NYPD investigating

BRONX, NY – A man was fatally shot in the head late Thursday night in the Soundview section of the Bronx, police said.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. on August 7 for a shooting in front of 1629 Westchester Avenue, within the 43rd Precinct. They found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS rushed the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the man’s name, pending notification of his family. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

