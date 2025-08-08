Bronx woman arrested for fatal 2022 hit-and-run crash that killed 45-year-old driver

BRONX, NY — More than three years after a deadly hit-and-run collision at a Bronx intersection, police have arrested the woman they say was behind the wheel of the vehicle that fled the scene.

Imani Williams, 26, of Franklin Avenue, was taken into custody Thursday morning at 8:10 a.m. and charged in connection with the June 2022 crash that left a 45-year-old man dead. She faces charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, and reckless driving.

The collision occurred at approximately 4:26 a.m. on June 5, 2022, at the intersection of Webster Avenue and East 168th Street in the 42nd Precinct. Investigators say the victim was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry westbound on East 168th Street when it was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse traveling northbound on Webster Avenue.

The impact pushed the Camry northbound and caused both vehicles to crash into three unoccupied parked vehicles. The driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene on foot, leaving the victim behind.

The 45-year-old male driver of the Camry suffered severe trauma to the neck and body and was rushed by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

After a lengthy investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad, Williams was identified as the alleged driver of the Chevrolet and arrested in the 44th Precinct.

Key Points

Imani Williams, 26, was arrested Thursday for a 2022 Bronx hit-and-run that killed a 45-year-old man.

The fatal crash occurred at Webster Avenue and East 168th Street when Williams allegedly fled on foot.

Williams is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and leaving the scene of an accident.

