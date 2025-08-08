Cincinnati player blasts off with $150K lottery win

Cincinnati man scores $150K top prize on Cash Explosion 25X

by Local News Report
Cincinnati, OH – A Cincinnati man scratched his way to a $150,000 win on the Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion 25X game.

The winning ticket was sold at Redwood Carryout on Woodford Road. After state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, the winner will take home $108,000.

Cash Explosion 25X is a $5 scratch-off with a top prize of $150,000. As of August 6, seven top prizes remain in the game.

