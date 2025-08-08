Cow rescue: An udderly unsual morning for Jackson Police

by Breaking Local News Report

Jackson, NJ – Morning commuters got an unexpected sight when a loose cow was spotted trotting along Toms River Road,

Officers were dispatched after reports came in of the bovine on the move through the rural stretch of roadway.

No injuries were reported to the cow, drivers, or officers. Authorities did not say exactly where the animal escaped from but confirmed it was returned to its owner.

Key Points

  • The animal was safely returned to its owner without injury
  • Officers said the incident was a reminder of the area’s rural character

A runaway cow turned a New Jersey road into a rodeo until Jackson police rode in for the save.

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Surrendered dog hopes for forever home in Jackson

Shy kitten Cinnamon waits for a forever home...

Alex Rodriguez busted for dealing drugs in New...

Woman ambushed outside Jersey City residence police say

Ex-staffer busted for safe raid in DC break-in

Cybercrime giant BlackSuit brought down in global sting

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.