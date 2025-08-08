Cow rescue: An udderly unsual morning for Jackson Police

Jackson, NJ – Morning commuters got an unexpected sight when a loose cow was spotted trotting along Toms River Road,

Officers were dispatched after reports came in of the bovine on the move through the rural stretch of roadway.

No injuries were reported to the cow, drivers, or officers. Authorities did not say exactly where the animal escaped from but confirmed it was returned to its owner.

Key Points

The animal was safely returned to its owner without injury

Officers said the incident was a reminder of the area’s rural character

A runaway cow turned a New Jersey road into a rodeo until Jackson police rode in for the save.