Washington, DC – A pair of teens have been arrested following an attempted unarmed carjacking on Swann Street early Sunday morning, and police are now searching for a third person captured on camera.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on August 3, two suspects approached victims standing beside their vehicle in the 1400 block of Swann Street NW. The suspects demanded the vehicle and physically assaulted one of the victims. The attack was interrupted when a marked MPD cruiser turned onto the block, prompting the suspects to flee.

Officers at the scene quickly apprehended two suspects — a 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female, both from Hyattsville, Maryland. They were charged with unarmed carjacking. One victim was treated at the scene by DC Fire and EMS for injuries sustained during the assault.

MPD has released surveillance photos of a third person of interest who fled the scene and remains at large. The ongoing investigation is being handled by MPD’s Carjacking Taskforce in partnership with the FBI Washington Field Office.

DC patrol car stops violent carjacking mid assault

Anyone with information should contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a tip via text to 50411.

