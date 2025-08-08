Early morning shooting injures man inside Vandike Street home

Philadelphia, PA – Police are investigating a pre-dawn shooting that left a man wounded inside a property on the 6100 block of Vandike Street early Thursday morning.

The gunfire was reported around 4:45 a.m. Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken by police to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital; his condition has not been released.

Investigators have not determined a motive, and no arrests have been made. The Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group is leading the case.

