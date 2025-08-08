Early morning shooting injures man inside Vandike Street home

A quiet residential block turned into a crime scene after an early morning shooting sent a man to the hospital.

by Breaking Local News Report
Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia, PAPolice are investigating a pre-dawn shooting that left a man wounded inside a property on the 6100 block of Vandike Street early Thursday morning.

The gunfire was reported around 4:45 a.m. Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken by police to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital; his condition has not been released.

Investigators have not determined a motive, and no arrests have been made. The Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group is leading the case.

Key Points

  • Man shot inside Vandike Street property around 4:45 a.m.
  • Victim taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by police
  • No motive determined; no arrests reported
