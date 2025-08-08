Early-morning shooting rattls Brooklyn block when a suspect opened fire and vanished into the night

Brooklyn, NY – Police are searching for a man who discharged a firearm during an early morning incident in Sunset Park over the weekend.

It happened Saturday, August 2, at about 3:50 a.m. in front of 4106 2nd Avenue. Investigators say the unidentified individual displayed a gun and fired it before running west on 43rd Street. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion. Police have not released surveillance images, and the investigation is ongoing.

Key Points

