Early-morning shooting rattls Brooklyn block when a suspect opened fire and vanished into the night

by Breaking Local News Report

Brooklyn, NYPolice are searching for a man who discharged a firearm during an early morning incident in Sunset Park over the weekend.

It happened Saturday, August 2, at about 3:50 a.m. in front of 4106 2nd Avenue. Investigators say the unidentified individual displayed a gun and fired it before running west on 43rd Street. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion. Police have not released surveillance images, and the investigation is ongoing.

Key Points

  • Gunman fired shots on 2nd Avenue in Sunset Park just before 4 a.m.
  • Suspect fled on foot toward 43rd Street
  • No injuries were reported
