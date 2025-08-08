Eight Illegal Alien Sexual Predators Captured by ICE in New Jersey Sanctuary City

Newark, NJ – Federal immigration agents have arrested eight illegally present sex offenders in New Jersey over the past several weeks as part of an ongoing operation targeting individuals with histories of crimes against children.

The latest arrests since July 21 include:

Daniel Garcia Cruz , 35, of Mexico – Arrested August 3 in Hoboken. Convicted in March 2023 of criminal sexual contact in Hudson County; sentenced to three years of probation.

, 35, of Mexico – Arrested August 3 in Hoboken. Convicted in March 2023 of criminal sexual contact in Hudson County; sentenced to three years of probation. Manuel Gregorio Loja Loja , 36, of Ecuador – Arrested July 24. Convicted in June 2024 in Essex County of false imprisonment and cruelty and neglect of children; sentenced to three years of probation.

, 36, of Ecuador – Arrested July 24. Convicted in June 2024 in Essex County of false imprisonment and cruelty and neglect of children; sentenced to three years of probation. Leonidas Rivera Gonzalez , 40, of El Salvador – Arrested July 24. Convicted in July 2023 in Hudson County of endangering-sexual conduct with a child by a non-caretaker; sentenced to parole supervision for life.

, 40, of El Salvador – Arrested July 24. Convicted in July 2023 in Hudson County of endangering-sexual conduct with a child by a non-caretaker; sentenced to parole supervision for life. Jeferson Isaac Flores Pineda, 19, of Honduras – Arrested July 31 in West New York. Convicted in December 2023 of false imprisonment in Hudson County after being charged in 2022 with aggravated sexual assault.

ICE previously announced the arrests of four others before July 21: Gerson Jose Saenz Umana, Javier Garcia Nicolasa, Juan Villatoro Valle, and Reyes Peralta-Salazar, all convicted of sexual offenses involving minors.

All eight men are registered sex offenders in New Jersey and remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Key Points

ICE Newark arrested eight illegally present registered sex offenders in recent weeks

Convictions include sexual assault, false imprisonment, and child endangerment

All are in federal custody awaiting removal

ICE says the arrests are part of an ongoing effort to target illegal aliens convicted of crimes against children in New Jersey.