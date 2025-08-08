Ex-staffer busted for safe raid in DC break-in

Former employee charged in Northeast DC business burglary

by Local News Report
Washington, DC – A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a July burglary at a Northeast business, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The break-in happened around 12:33 a.m. on July 14 at an establishment in the 500 block of 3rd Street, Northeast. Police say the suspect entered the business, stole cash from a safe, and fled.

Investigators identified the suspect as a former employee. On August 6, officers executed a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for Larry Buckner, of Northeast, charging him with second-degree burglary.

The case remains under investigation.

