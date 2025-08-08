Fake deliveryman robs elderly woman in Lower East Side apartment

Manhattan, NY – A man posing as a delivery worker forced his way into a 77-year-old woman’s Lower East Side apartment Tuesday afternoon, knocking her to the ground and stealing cash and valuables before fleeing, police said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on August 5 in a residential building near FDR Drive and East 4th Street. Investigators say the suspect knocked on the victim’s door claiming to be delivering something, then pushed his way inside. He allegedly took about $20 in cash, jewelry, and a Ring camera before running off in an unknown direction.

EMS treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries; she was not hospitalized.

Police describe the suspect as a male with a medium complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, white T-shirt, black pants, and black sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.

