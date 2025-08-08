Fire damages Perryville home, displaces residents

Perryville, MD – A late-night fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to a two-story wood-frame home on Perryville Road, leaving its occupants displaced, authorities said.

The blaze broke out around 12:39 a.m. Friday, August 8, on the exterior porch of the residence. The occupants discovered the fire and called for help. Thirty firefighters from the Community Fire Company of Perryville responded and brought the flames under control in about 45 minutes.

Smoke alarms were present in the home, but officials noted the fire began in an unprotected exterior area. No sprinkler system was installed, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Key Points

Fire started on exterior porch of Perryville home just after midnight

Damage estimated at $250,000; residents displaced

No injuries reported; cause under investigation