Fire damages Perryville home, displaces residents

A fast-moving porch fire tore through a Perryville home overnight, forcing residents out and leaving heavy damage behind.

by Breaking Local News Report

Perryville, MD – A late-night fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to a two-story wood-frame home on Perryville Road, leaving its occupants displaced, authorities said.

The blaze broke out around 12:39 a.m. Friday, August 8, on the exterior porch of the residence. The occupants discovered the fire and called for help. Thirty firefighters from the Community Fire Company of Perryville responded and brought the flames under control in about 45 minutes.

Smoke alarms were present in the home, but officials noted the fire began in an unprotected exterior area. No sprinkler system was installed, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Key Points

  • Fire started on exterior porch of Perryville home just after midnight
  • Damage estimated at $250,000; residents displaced
  • No injuries reported; cause under investigation
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Maryland player strikes $184K lottery jackpot

Maryland gaming industry delivers $1.589 billion to state...

Maryland man lands $50K after extra ticket falls...

Silver Spring man hits $50K lottery jackpot

Crab legs and cash as big Maryland lottery...

Early Morning Lakewood Fire Rips Through Westgate Orthodox...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.