Four suspects nabbed after smoke shop and pawn shop break ins

OCEAN VIEW, DE – It was just after 1 a.m. when four masked suspects forced their way into Marley’s Smoke Shop on Atlantic Avenue, ransacking the business and taking cash and merchandise before fleeing in stolen vehicles.

The July 24 break-in was followed two hours later by an attempted burglary at Harrington Pawn on South Dupont Highway. Investigators say the same four suspects — all wearing gloves and disguises — tried to break in but failed. One was reportedly carrying an AR-style rifle during both incidents.

Detectives linked the crimes to a stolen Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage, both taken from Millsboro. The Tucson was recovered in Ocean City, Maryland later that day, and the Sportage was found the next day in Dagsboro, destroyed by fire.

Police identified the suspects as Tramez Bundick, 18; Jayden Hack, 18; a 16-year-old male; and a 17-year-old male, all from Millsboro. Bundick was arrested July 28 and charged with multiple felonies including burglary, firearm offenses, conspiracy, and theft, with bail set at $169,050. Hack was arrested July 31 on related charges with bail set at $73,001. The two juveniles also face charges.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

