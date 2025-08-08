Free healthcare for undocumented women and children sought in New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ – A bill in New Jersey is seeking to give comprehensive NJ FamilyCare coverage to pregnant undocumented immigrants and their babies under one year old. That bill has stalled in the legislature, but Democrats in the state are still pushing the idea.

The measure, sponsored by Assemblymen Sterley S. Stanley (D-Middlesex) and Gabriel Rodriguez (D-Hudson), with Assemblywoman Reynolds-Jackson (D-Mercer) as co-sponsor, would expand eligibility beyond the emergency-only care currently allowed under state and federal law. Pregnant undocumented residents would receive full benefits until 60 days after pregnancy ends, and their dependent children would be covered through their first birthday.

The legislation defines an undocumented immigrant as a resident of New Jersey unable to produce proof of lawful immigration status. Current Medicaid rules limit this group to treatment for emergency medical conditions, such as labor and delivery.

The bill directs the Commissioner of Human Services to seek federal funding for the program through waivers or state plan amendments. If federal financial participation is denied, the state could move forward using only state funds once money is appropriated.

The act would take effect immediately upon securing federal approval or, if necessary, upon the allocation of state funding.

──────────────────

Key Points

Bill offers NJ FamilyCare coverage to pregnant undocumented immigrants and their children under age one.

Coverage would extend beyond emergency care to include full medical benefits.

Implementation depends on federal funding approval or state appropriation.