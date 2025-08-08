Gas station ticket delivers $150K jackpot in Ohio

Cincinnati man scores $150000 jackpot on Monopoly Bonus Spectacular ticket

by Local News Report
ID 137525324 © Kolotype | Dreamstime.com

CINCINNATI, OH – A Cincinnati man claimed a $150,000 top prize after playing the Ohio Lottery’s $5 scratch-off game, “Monopoly Bonus Spectacular 25X.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Gas Zone Inc. on Erie Avenue in Cincinnati. After state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, he will take home $108,000.

The $5 “Monopoly Bonus Spectacular 25X” game features a $150,000 top prize, with two top prizes still unclaimed as of August 6. Since 1974, the Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $33 billion to education across the state.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points

  • Cincinnati man wins $150,000 top prize on $5 Monopoly Bonus Spectacular 25X scratch-off
  • Ticket purchased at Gas Zone Inc. on Erie Avenue
  • Winner takes home $108,000 after taxes with two top prizes still available
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Lucky stop at Ohio grocery store brings $100,000...

Cincinnati player blasts off with $150K lottery win

Giant Eagle sells winning lottery ticket worth $100K

Big win in Toledo as scratch-off player pockets...

Maryland player strikes $184K lottery jackpot

Ohio man gets 15 years to life for...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.