Gas station ticket delivers $150K jackpot in Ohio

CINCINNATI, OH – A Cincinnati man claimed a $150,000 top prize after playing the Ohio Lottery’s $5 scratch-off game, “Monopoly Bonus Spectacular 25X.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Gas Zone Inc. on Erie Avenue in Cincinnati. After state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, he will take home $108,000.

The $5 “Monopoly Bonus Spectacular 25X” game features a $150,000 top prize, with two top prizes still unclaimed as of August 6. Since 1974, the Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $33 billion to education across the state.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points