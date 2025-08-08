Giant Eagle sells winning lottery ticket worth $100K

Willoughby, OH – A Rolling Cash 5 ticket sold in Willoughby hit the $100,000 jackpot in Thursday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket, purchased at Giant Eagle on Euclid Avenue, matched all five numbers — 2, 5, 15, 28, and 31. The player selected their own numbers and now has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

Rolling Cash 5 is an Ohio Lottery game with jackpots starting at $100,000 and drawings held daily.

