Gun found in carry-on at Pittsburgh airport leads to charge

Pittsburgh, PA – A West Virginia man is facing charges after TSA officers discovered a handgun in his carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport Friday morning.

Authorities say the firearm was spotted during screening at the airport’s alternate security checkpoint at about 6:50 a.m. on August 8. TSA notified Allegheny County Police, who identified the passenger as 39-year-old Wayne Parker Jr.

Investigators determined Parker did not have a valid concealed carry permit. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of carrying a firearm without a license. The FBI was also notified of the incident.

TSA officials note that bringing a firearm to a checkpoint can result in civil fines of up to $10,000, with repeat offenders facing penalties of up to $13,910.

