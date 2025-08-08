Gun found in carry-on at Pittsburgh airport leads to charge

A routine bag check at Pittsburgh airport ended with a West Virginia traveler facing a weapons charge.

by Breaking Local News Report

Pittsburgh, PA – A West Virginia man is facing charges after TSA officers discovered a handgun in his carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport Friday morning.

Authorities say the firearm was spotted during screening at the airport’s alternate security checkpoint at about 6:50 a.m. on August 8. TSA notified Allegheny County Police, who identified the passenger as 39-year-old Wayne Parker Jr.

Investigators determined Parker did not have a valid concealed carry permit. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of carrying a firearm without a license. The FBI was also notified of the incident.

TSA officials note that bringing a firearm to a checkpoint can result in civil fines of up to $10,000, with repeat offenders facing penalties of up to $13,910.

Key Points

  • TSA found handgun in carry-on at Pittsburgh International Airport
  • Passenger, 39-year-old Wayne Parker Jr., lacked a concealed carry permit
  • TSA warns of fines up to $10,000 for bringing guns to checkpoints

