Jackson turns out in force for National Night Out celebration

Jackson, NJ – Hundreds of residents filled the streets for National Night Out 2025, an annual event aimed at strengthening ties between the community and its first responders. The evening was marked by music, food, and a visible show of unity between neighbors and public safety teams.

Local businesses and organizations came together to make the gathering a success. Bartley Healthcare supplied hot dogs, Elite Vehicle Solutions provided water, Pizza Plus kept the crowd fed with pizza, and Andy Weinstein’s State Farm office served up ice cream. Members of the Kiwanis Club worked the grills all day, while Jackson’s Department of Public Works crews handled setup, maintenance, and breakdown.

Police, firefighters, and other first responders engaged with residents throughout the night, answering questions, posing for photos, and showcasing equipment.

Captain Sean Greenberger, who led the planning, was credited with coordinating the wide range of activities and ensuring the event ran smoothly.

This year also marked a special moment for School Resource Officer P.O. Colin Menafra, who attended his final National Night Out before his upcoming retirement. His years of service were recognized as part of the evening’s celebrations.

Key Points

National Night Out in Jackson featured food, activities, and direct interaction with first responders

Local businesses and volunteers provided significant donations and support

Event marked the final National Night Out for retiring School Resource Officer P.O. Colin Menafra