Jr. Medina Behind Bars for Violent Assault, Child Endangerment

Ocean County officials have booked 125-pound, 5-foot-7 JR Medina into custody after a series of charges that range from the deeply serious to the downright bizarre.

The 29-year-old, brown-haired, olive-complexioned man was taken in on August 8. Medina’s arrest stems from an incident that police say involved both violent and inappropriate behavior.

According to court records, Medina faces two second-degree charges — endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault resulting in bodily injury — both of which could lead to significant prison time if he’s convicted.

Adding a strange footnote to the case, prosecutors have also charged him with using offensive language, suggesting that whatever happened that day escalated in both actions and words. While authorities have not released further details, the mix of charges paints a picture of a confrontation that turned both physical and verbally hostile.

For now, Medina sits in the Ocean County jail awaiting his next court date, with no projected release date listed. The combination of violent crime allegations and a child welfare charge means prosecutors will likely treat this case with particular gravity.

His country of origin and immigration status is not known as the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office adheres to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Immigrant Trust Directive and refuses frequently to provide such details.