Laid-back chow mix Avalon still waiting for a forever home

A calm, dog-friendly chow mix named Avalon is hoping his forever family finds him soon.

by Breaking Local News Report

FORKED RIVER, NJ – At the Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter, a calm-natured chow mix named Avalon has been patiently waiting for the right family to walk through the doors.

The 4-year-old dog is described by staff as relaxed, easygoing, and a perfect match for someone seeking a low-key companion. Shelter workers say Avalon also appears to get along well with other dogs, making him a versatile addition to many types of households.

Despite his friendly demeanor, Avalon has yet to be adopted and continues his search for a permanent home. Shelter staff hope his gentle personality will soon connect him with people ready to give him the life he deserves.

Key Points

  • Avalon is a 4-year-old chow mix at Popcorn Park Shelter in Forked River
  • Known for his calm personality and apparent dog-friendly nature
  • Still waiting for adoption into a loving home
