Lancaster County shop sells $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner

Middletown, PA – A Lancaster County player has won $1 million on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s 200X the Cash scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was sold at King St. Food Mart LLC, located at 502 East King Street in Lancaster. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the top-prize ticket.

200X the Cash is a $20 scratch-off game offering $1 million as its highest prize. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date listed at palottery.com.

Winners are encouraged to immediately sign the back of their tickets and contact the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 to arrange prize claims. All prizes over $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

The Lottery notes that winning tickets are distributed randomly, and neither the Lottery nor its retailers know where winners will be sold until prizes are claimed.

––

Key Points