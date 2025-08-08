Last suspect arrested in Edgewater armed robbery case after year-long investigation

A year after an armed robbery in Edgewater, all four suspects are now in custody.

by Breaking Local News Report
EDGEWATER, NJ — The final suspect linked to a violent robbery in Edgewater last summer has been arrested, closing a year-long investigation that spanned multiple jurisdictions and involved four individuals.

Jaden A. Vazquez, 21, of Guttenberg, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree armed robbery and several related offenses, including conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and terroristic threats. Prosecutors say earlier attempts to apprehend Vazquez were unsuccessful.

The arrest follows the August 1 announcement of three other suspects arrested in connection with the June 2024 armed robbery: Julio A. Perez, 24, of North Bergen; Justin L. Acosta, 21, of Charles Town, West Virginia; and Kenny M. Vega, 23, of West New York. All four are facing felony-level charges stemming from their alleged involvement.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, led by Chief Matthew Finck, and the Edgewater Police Department, led by Chief Donald Martin, conducted the investigation.

Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed the arrest and charges in a release Wednesday, noting the operation brings to a close a long-running probe into the armed robbery that unfolded over a year ago in Edgewater.

No additional details regarding the robbery incident or the circumstances of Vazquez’s arrest were released.

Key Points

  • Jaden A. Vazquez was arrested and charged in connection with a June 2024 armed robbery in Edgewater.
  • He is the fourth and final suspect arrested after a year-long investigation by county and local police.
  • Charges include armed robbery, conspiracy, multiple weapons offenses, and terroristic threats.
