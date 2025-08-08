Late-night Clinton violent crash kills 19-year-old passenger

by Local News Report
Clinton, MD – A 19-year-old woman from Hughesville was killed Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers were called to the 11100 block of Tippett Road at approximately 10:45 p.m. on August 6. The passenger, identified as Adrianna Alicka, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver escaped injury.

Preliminary findings show the vehicle was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and struck a utility pole. The cause remains under investigation by the department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-731-4422, submit a tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, use the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous. Reference case number 25-0043542.

