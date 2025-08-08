Lucky stop at Ohio grocery store brings $100,000 prize

PEMBERVILLE, OH – A trip to a local grocery store turned into a $100,000 win for a Gibsonburg woman after she bought a winning Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.

She purchased “The Three Stooges Pie Payout” $5 ticket at Frobose Market IGA on Bierley Avenue in Pemberville, where lottery officials say the top-prize ticket was sold. After state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, she will take home $72,000.

“The Three Stooges Pie Payout” game offers a top prize of $100,000, with three of the top prizes still available as of August 6. The Ohio Lottery has provided more than $33 billion to support education across the state since 1974.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

