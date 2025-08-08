Macy’s shoplifting turns into armed assault in Wheaton

Knife wielding suspect sought after Macy’s theft in Wheaton

by Local News Report

WHEATON, MD – A man who allegedly stole clothing from a Macy’s store and then pulled a knife on a loss prevention officer is being sought by Montgomery County detectives.

The incident happened at 4:35 p.m. on Sunday, August 3, at Macy’s on Veirs Mill Road. Investigators say the suspect entered the store, took clothing, and tried to leave. When a loss prevention officer attempted to stop him, the suspect reportedly pointed a knife before running away. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a dark-colored shirt with an American flag design, an Adidas hat, dark pants, black and white Nike shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County. Tips can be submitted anonymously and may be eligible for a reward of $250 to $10,000.

Key Points

  • Macy’s theft in Wheaton escalated to first-degree assault when suspect allegedly pulled knife
  • Suspect fled store after confronting loss prevention officer, no injuries reported
  • Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect, reward of up to $10,000 offered
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Four suspects nabbed after smoke shop and pawn...

Alex Rodriguez busted for dealing drugs in New...

Woman ambushed outside Jersey City residence police say

Ex-staffer busted for safe raid in DC break-in

Fire damages Perryville home, displaces residents

Cybercrime giant BlackSuit brought down in global sting

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.