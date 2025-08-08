Macy’s shoplifting turns into armed assault in Wheaton

WHEATON, MD – A man who allegedly stole clothing from a Macy’s store and then pulled a knife on a loss prevention officer is being sought by Montgomery County detectives.
The incident happened at 4:35 p.m. on Sunday, August 3, at Macy’s on Veirs Mill Road. Investigators say the suspect entered the store, took clothing, and tried to leave. When a loss prevention officer attempted to stop him, the suspect reportedly pointed a knife before running away. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a dark-colored shirt with an American flag design, an Adidas hat, dark pants, black and white Nike shoes, and carrying a black backpack.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County. Tips can be submitted anonymously and may be eligible for a reward of $250 to $10,000.
