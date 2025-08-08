Man arrested after 94-year-old assaulted inside Upper East Side building

A 94-year-old’s evening turned violent on the Upper East Side when a stranger allegedly punched him to the ground.

by Breaking Local News Report

Manhattan, NY – A 94-year-old man was punched in the face inside a Madison Avenue building earlier this week, and police have arrested a suspect in connection with the attack.

The incident happened Tuesday, August 5, at about 5:46 p.m. inside 940 Madison Avenue, within the NYPD’s 19th Precinct. Investigators say the victim was approached by an individual who struck him in the face, causing him to fall. The victim suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment at the scene.

Police arrested 31-year-old Lewis D. Reynolds, who is undomiciled, on assault charges. The NYPD had released images of the suspect before the arrest, seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

Key Points

  • 94-year-old man punched in the face inside Madison Avenue building
  • Victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment
  • Police arrested 31-year-old Lewis D. Reynolds on assault charges
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
