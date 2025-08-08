Man arrested after 94-year-old assaulted inside Upper East Side building

Manhattan, NY – A 94-year-old man was punched in the face inside a Madison Avenue building earlier this week, and police have arrested a suspect in connection with the attack.

The incident happened Tuesday, August 5, at about 5:46 p.m. inside 940 Madison Avenue, within the NYPD’s 19th Precinct. Investigators say the victim was approached by an individual who struck him in the face, causing him to fall. The victim suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment at the scene.

Police arrested 31-year-old Lewis D. Reynolds, who is undomiciled, on assault charges. The NYPD had released images of the suspect before the arrest, seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

