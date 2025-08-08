Man robbed at gunpoint near Grand Concourse as suspects flee with cash and passport

BRONX, NY — A 44-year-old man was walking near McClellan Street and Grand Concourse on Tuesday night when two armed individuals confronted him and robbed him of cash, cards, and a passport before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred around 9:35 p.m., when the victim was approached by two unidentified males who pulled a firearm and demanded his property. The suspects made off with $300, a debit card, a credit card, and the victim’s passport before running eastbound on McClellan Street.

No injuries were reported during the encounter, and the suspects remain at large.

Investigators described both suspects as males with dark complexions, approximately 17 to 19 years old, around 5 feet 7 inches tall with thin builds and brown eyes.

The first individual was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and green sweatpants and had short black twists.

The second was described as having a short black afro and was wearing a white T-shirt with black pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

