Man robbed at gunpoint near Grand Concourse as suspects flee with cash and passport

Two young suspects robbed a man at gunpoint in the Bronx, making off with cash, cards, and his passport.

by Breaking Local News Report

BRONX, NY — A 44-year-old man was walking near McClellan Street and Grand Concourse on Tuesday night when two armed individuals confronted him and robbed him of cash, cards, and a passport before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred around 9:35 p.m., when the victim was approached by two unidentified males who pulled a firearm and demanded his property. The suspects made off with $300, a debit card, a credit card, and the victim’s passport before running eastbound on McClellan Street.

No injuries were reported during the encounter, and the suspects remain at large.

Investigators described both suspects as males with dark complexions, approximately 17 to 19 years old, around 5 feet 7 inches tall with thin builds and brown eyes.

The first individual was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and green sweatpants and had short black twists.

The second was described as having a short black afro and was wearing a white T-shirt with black pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Key Points

  • A 44-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint near McClellan Street and Grand Concourse on Tuesday night.
  • Suspects stole $300, cards, and a passport before fleeing on foot.
  • Both suspects were described as teenage males with dark complexions and thin builds.
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Port Washington man sentenced to 20 years in...

$50K Powerball ticket sold at Brooklyn gas station

Teen surrounded and robbed of iPhone in bold...

Upper East Side man, 94, sucker-punched in broad...

Feds bust $68 million Medicaid con linked to...

Westchester clerk busted for shaking down daycare providers

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.