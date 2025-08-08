Man shot during attempted break-in at Triangle home police say linked to drug deal

TRIANGLE, VA — Gunfire erupted Wednesday night after two men allegedly tried to force their way into a home on Tavern Way, leading to one person being shot and later turning up at a hospital.

Prince William County Police responded at 9:38 p.m. to the 3600 block of Tavern Way for a reported shooting tied to an attempted residential burglary. When officers arrived, the suspects had already fled the area.

Investigators said two men attempted to break into the residence when shots were fired. It remains unclear who discharged the weapon, but police believe the shooting occurred during the confrontation at the property.

Shortly after the incident, an adult male arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police say the man was uncooperative during questioning and have not released his name.

Authorities believe the incident was not random and stemmed from a drug-related dispute involving marijuana. The investigation remains ongoing.

Key Points

Two men attempted to break into a Triangle home Wednesday night when shots were fired.

One man later appeared at a hospital with gunshot wounds but was uncooperative with police.

Investigators believe the incident was drug-related and not random.