Man sought after forcible touching incident near Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn

Police are searching for a man who fled after grabbing a woman in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street.

by Breaking Local News Report

BROOKLYN, NY — A 34-year-old woman was walking near Flatbush Avenue and Sterling Place on the afternoon of July 8 when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:00 p.m. in the confines of the 78th Precinct. The victim was not injured but reported the unwanted contact immediately.

According to the NYPD, the suspect fled westbound on Sterling Place following the incident. Investigators released a description and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual.

He is described as a male with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, blue jeans, a Yankees cap, and black and white sneakers.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Key Points

  • A woman was touched inappropriately by an unknown man near Flatbush Avenue and Sterling Place on July 8.
  • The man fled westbound on Sterling Place and has not been located.
  • Police released a description and are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect.
