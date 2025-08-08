Maryland gaming industry delivers $1.589 billion to state programs in fiscal year 2025

Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Lottery, casinos, sportsbooks, and daily fantasy sports operators contributed a combined $1.589 billion to state programs and services during Fiscal Year 2025, according to new figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

Casino gaming was the largest source, delivering $831.3 million, including $606.2 million to the Education Trust Fund. Lottery ticket sales generated $667.2 million in profit, with more than three-quarters directed to the state’s General Fund. Sports wagering and daily fantasy sports combined for $89.9 million in contributions, most of which went to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund to support public education.

The year also brought strong sales and payouts for Lottery players. Scratch-off sales exceeded $1 billion for the fourth straight year, and total winnings reached $1.673 billion, including 33 prizes worth at least $1 million. Casinos collectively produced $1.965 billion in gaming revenue, the third-highest total in the state’s casino history.

Beyond education funding, casino revenue supported local aid, the horse racing industry, small business programs, and responsible gambling initiatives. Contributions to the Problem Gambling Fund exceeded $5.7 million, financing no-cost counseling services and prevention programs.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming officials said the agency also achieved the highest possible certification in the Responsible Gambling Verification Program this year, recognizing statewide efforts in training, public awareness, and consumer protections.

Key Points

Maryland Lottery, casinos, and sports betting generated $1.589 billion for state programs in FY2025

$696.2 million from gaming revenue directed to education initiatives

Lottery players won more than $1.6 billion, including 33 prizes over $1 million