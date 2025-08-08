Maryland liquor store sells $50K Powerball ticket

Oxon Hill, MD – A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Prince George’s County for Wednesday night’s drawing, as the multi-state jackpot continues to rise, now sitting at an estimated $482 million.

The winning ticket, which matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball, was purchased at Eastover Liquors located at 4909 Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill. It is the 18th third-tier Powerball prize sold in Maryland so far this year.

The winning numbers drawn on August 6 were 15, 27, 43, 45, 53, and the Powerball was 9.

No players nationwide matched all six numbers needed to win the jackpot. However, four players — in California, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio — each matched the five white balls to win $1 million second-tier prizes.

With no jackpot winner, the Powerball grand prize increases to an estimated $482 million annuity, or $218.9 million lump sum, for the next drawing on Saturday, August 9.

Players who win prizes are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a safe place. Maryland Lottery prizes over $25,000 must be claimed through Lottery headquarters in Baltimore by appointment or by mail.

––

Key Points