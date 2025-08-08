Maryland player strikes $184K lottery jackpot

Laurel, MD – A lucky Maryland Lottery player in Laurel has scored a $184,769 jackpot on the $10 FAST PLAY Grand Progressive game, officials announced Friday.

The winning ticket was sold August 8 at the Exxon station at 801 Washington Boulevard, earning the retailer a $1,000 bonus. The Grand Progressive game, which launched in April 2024, starts jackpots at $100,000 and grows with every ticket sold until it’s hit. This is the fourth jackpot won since the game began.

Previous wins include $134,985 in Severna Park in April, $296,551 in Laurel in February, and $190,383 in LaPlata in June 2024. All of those prizes have already been claimed.

The Laurel winner has 182 days to claim the prize and is urged to sign the ticket and keep it safe.

––

Key Points