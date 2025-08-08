Massive water main break disrupts Paterson, boil water advisory issued

PATERSON, NJ – Water gushed into the streets Friday morning after a large water main break struck the city, forcing officials to shut down supply lines and urge residents to boil water before drinking or cooking.

The break, which affected several neighborhoods, led the Paterson Police Department to open a water distribution site at 1 Jasper Street. Residents can pick up water from noon to 9 p.m., with a limit of two cases per household or apartment.

City officials confirmed a boil water advisory will remain in place until testing confirms the supply is safe. All events scheduled for Friday at Hinchliffe Stadium have been cancelled due to the disruption.

No timeline has been provided for when the main will be fully repaired. Crews remain on scene working to contain the leak and restore normal service.

