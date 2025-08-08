New Jersey researcher says greatest threat to humanity is toxic masculinity

Princeton, NJ – A New Jersey trauma expert is spotlighting what he calls a cultural and emotional crisis in his new book, framing rigid, traditional masculinity as a root cause of widespread harm to both individuals and society.

Roberto Schiraldi, a licensed professional counselor with more than four decades of experience, has released Post Traumatic Macho Disorder: The Way Home, which defines “PTMD” as the intergenerational psychological and societal damage caused by hyper-masculine conditioning. He argues that patriarchal systems reward aggression while punishing emotional openness, fostering sexism, racism, and other forms of prejudice.

Schiraldi says PTMD is not just a personal struggle but a public health issue and a threat to global well-being.

“Culture pressures men to conform to a hyper-masculine ideal,” he said, urging a shift toward compassion, empathy, and vulnerability. His book encourages men to return to what he calls their “authentic selves” and to engage in community-based healing, rather than working in isolation.

The work positions this transformation as part of a collective mission, contending that internal forces like fear, hatred, and denial are as dangerous as external crises. Schiraldi suggests that dismantling toxic masculinity could help build a more compassionate and sustainable society.

Post Traumatic Macho Disorder: The Way Home is available in print and electronic formats through Balboa Press, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.

