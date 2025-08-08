New Jersey Synagogue Firebombed in 2012 Damaged in Overnight Fire

A pre-dawn blaze reduced a North Jersey Jewish community hub to ashes but spared all inside.

by Breaking Local News Report

RUTHERFORD, NJ – Just before dawn, flames tore through the Beth El Chabad complex on Montross Avenue, destroying the Jewish Community Center of the Meadowlands and forcing a rabbi’s family to flee.

The fire erupted shortly before 3 a.m. at 185 Montross Ave., quickly engulfing the historic Victorian home that served as both a residence for the rabbi and part of the community center. Thick smoke and flames were visible from neighboring towns as the blaze spread.

That center was the site of an anti-semitic attack in 2012, when it was firebombed with multiple molotov cocktails. The cause of last night’s fire is unknown at this time.

Six people, including the rabbi and his family, escaped without injury. Firefighters from multiple municipalities — including East Rutherford, Passaic, Moonachie, and Saddle Brook — joined Rutherford crews in battling the inferno.

At 3:50 a.m., the borough of Rutherford issued a Facebook alert urging residents near Montross and Fairview Avenues to watch for falling embers and to report any fires immediately. Officials also warned residents to avoid the area as emergency crews worked.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the building is considered a total loss.

──────────────────
Key Points

  • Large overnight fire destroyed Beth El Chabad and the Jewish Community Center of the Meadowlands in Rutherford.
  • Six people, including the rabbi’s family, escaped without injury.
  • Multiple fire departments responded as embers fell into nearby properties.

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Surrendered dog hopes for forever home in Jackson

Shy kitten Cinnamon waits for a forever home...

Alex Rodriguez busted for dealing drugs in New...

Woman ambushed outside Jersey City residence police say

Jealousy suspected in New Jersey double murder-suicide involving...

Mikie Sherrill Needs New Jersey Voters to Believe...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.