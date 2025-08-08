New Jersey Synagogue Firebombed in 2012 Damaged in Overnight Fire

RUTHERFORD, NJ – Just before dawn, flames tore through the Beth El Chabad complex on Montross Avenue, destroying the Jewish Community Center of the Meadowlands and forcing a rabbi’s family to flee.

The fire erupted shortly before 3 a.m. at 185 Montross Ave., quickly engulfing the historic Victorian home that served as both a residence for the rabbi and part of the community center. Thick smoke and flames were visible from neighboring towns as the blaze spread.

That center was the site of an anti-semitic attack in 2012, when it was firebombed with multiple molotov cocktails. The cause of last night’s fire is unknown at this time.

Six people, including the rabbi and his family, escaped without injury. Firefighters from multiple municipalities — including East Rutherford, Passaic, Moonachie, and Saddle Brook — joined Rutherford crews in battling the inferno.

At 3:50 a.m., the borough of Rutherford issued a Facebook alert urging residents near Montross and Fairview Avenues to watch for falling embers and to report any fires immediately. Officials also warned residents to avoid the area as emergency crews worked.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the building is considered a total loss.

──────────────────

Key Points

Large overnight fire destroyed Beth El Chabad and the Jewish Community Center of the Meadowlands in Rutherford.

Six people, including the rabbi’s family, escaped without injury.

Multiple fire departments responded as embers fell into nearby properties.