NJ joins federal settlement requiring UnitedHealth to sell home health locations

Trenton, NJ – New Jersey has joined the U.S. Department of Justice and three other states in a proposed settlement that would require UnitedHealth Group to divest significant home health assets as part of its planned $3.3 billion acquisition of Amedisys, Inc.

The agreement mandates UnitedHealth to sell 164 home health and hospice facilities across 19 states, including three in New Jersey. If certain regulatory approvals are not obtained, the company must divest two additional New Jersey locations. Together, the required divestitures represent about $528 million in annual revenue and mark the largest outpatient healthcare services sell-off ever required to resolve a merger challenge.

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said the move is aimed at preserving patient choice and preventing anti-competitive impacts in the state’s home health market. “Unchecked, anti-competitive behavior damages patients and healthcare workers,” Platkin said.

Under the settlement, UnitedHealth must appoint a monitor to oversee the divestitures and ensure that buyers receive the necessary assets, staff, and relationships to compete effectively. The consent decree will be published in the Federal Register for a 60-day public comment period before potential court approval.

Maryland, Illinois, and New York also joined the resolution.

Key Points

UnitedHealth to divest 164 home health and hospice locations, including at least three in NJ

Divestitures valued at $528 million in annual revenue

Settlement aims to maintain competition and patient choice in home health services