NJ weekend forecast promises ideal beach weather at the Jersey Shore

A run of perfect summer weather will keep the Jersey Shore bustling from sunrise to sunset.

by Breaking Local News Report

Atlantic City, NJ – The sun will take center stage this weekend at the Jersey Shore, setting up a stretch of weather made for boardwalk strolls, beach chairs, and ocean dips.

Today will bring clear skies and a comfortable high near 80 degrees, with a light east wind around 5 mph keeping the shoreline breezy. Tonight, temperatures will dip to about 59 degrees under mostly clear skies as winds calm.

Saturday is shaping up just as pleasant, with sunshine and a high near 81 degrees. A light northeast wind will accompany the day, fading to calm conditions overnight with temperatures dropping to around 58 degrees.

Sunday will bring the warmest weather of the stretch, with a high near 86 degrees under uninterrupted sunshine. Winds will stay light, shifting southeast by afternoon. Sunday night will remain mostly clear, with lows around 62 degrees.

Beachgoers can expect steady, mild breezes and abundant sunshine all weekend, with no rain in sight from Friday through Sunday night.

Key Points

  • Sunny skies expected all weekend at the Jersey Shore with highs from 80 to 86 degrees
  • Winds will remain light, mostly calm at night, making for ideal beach conditions
  • No rain forecast from Friday through Sunday night
