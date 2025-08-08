Nude beachgoers in New Jersey raise funds for body positivity causes

SANDY HOOK, NJ – Under clear skies and summer heat, visitors to Gunnison Beach shed more than just their clothes on July 12, joining International Skinny Dip Day to raise money for body positivity and women’s health causes.

Participants at the clothing-optional beach, part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, helped contribute to a total of $15,130 collected across 22 locations worldwide — the largest fundraising year yet for the event. Organizers said the money will support programs aimed at combating severe forms of body shame and promoting inclusive, body-positive experiences.

For some at Sandy Hook, it was their first time participating in a skinny dip, while others were seasoned regulars at Gunnison, the only legal nude beach in New Jersey. The day included swimming, sunbathing, and conversations about body image and self-acceptance, all set against the backdrop of the Atlantic.

About Gunnison Beach:

Located within the Sandy Hook unit of the Gateway National Recreation Area, Gunnison Beach is a federally managed, clothing-optional shoreline drawing thousands of visitors each summer. It became officially recognized for nude recreation after the U.S. Army decommissioned nearby Fort Hancock in the 1970s, and has remained a popular destination for naturists. The beach stretches for about a half-mile, offering views of the New York City skyline, lifeguards on duty during the season, and a mix of regulars and first-time visitors seeking a relaxed, judgment-free atmosphere.

