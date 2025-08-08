NYC Powerball ticket hits for $1 million

Manhattan, NY – It happened in Midtown when one lucky Powerball player purchased a second-prize-winning ticket worth $1 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing — making Diamond News on 2nd Avenue the site of New York’s latest major lottery win.

The New York Lottery announced the winning ticket was sold at Diamond News, located at 631 2nd Avenue in Manhattan. The ticket matched all five white balls in the August 6 Powerball drawing, missing only the red Power Ball.

The winning numbers drawn were from a pool of 1 to 69 for the white balls, and 1 to 26 for the Power Ball. Powerball drawings are held three times a week — every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

This latest win continues the Powerball streak of million-dollar tickets as the jackpot continues to climb. The second-prize win marks another strong showing for New York, which remains one of the most active Powerball states.

The New York Lottery remains the most profitable lottery in North America, generating $3.6 billion in contributions to public education across New York State for the 2024–2025 fiscal year.

For those seeking help with gambling-related issues, assistance is available at nyproblemgamblinghelp.org, by calling 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or by texting HOPENY (467369).

––

Key Points