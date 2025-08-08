NYPD searching for suspect in lower Manhattan Citibank robbery

by Breaking Local News Report

MANHATTAN, NYPolice are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a midday bank robbery in the Financial District last month.

According to investigators, the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, July 28, 2025, inside the Citibank branch at 120 Broadway. The suspect allegedly passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller complied, handing over $350 in cash.

The man then fled the scene on foot, heading southbound on Broadway. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, approximately 5’8” tall, last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black-and-white sneakers.

The NYPD is urging anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. All tips are confidential.

Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

