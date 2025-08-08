NYPD seeks suspect who opened fire at two men in the Bronx

Bronx, NY – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who fired a gun at two people in Claremont last month before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened Tuesday, July 22, at about 6:30 p.m. at Claremont Parkway and Webster Avenue. Investigators say the suspect displayed a firearm and discharged it in the direction of two unidentified male victims. No one was injured.

The gunman ran south on Brooke Avenue after the shooting. Police have released images of the suspect in hopes of generating leads.

