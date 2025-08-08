NYPD seeks suspect who opened fire at two men in the Bronx

Gunfire rang out on a Bronx street when a suspect opened fire at two men and then disappeared into the evening.

by Breaking Local News Report

Bronx, NYPolice are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who fired a gun at two people in Claremont last month before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened Tuesday, July 22, at about 6:30 p.m. at Claremont Parkway and Webster Avenue. Investigators say the suspect displayed a firearm and discharged it in the direction of two unidentified male victims. No one was injured.

The gunman ran south on Brooke Avenue after the shooting. Police have released images of the suspect in hopes of generating leads.

Key Points

  • Suspect fired shots at two men at Claremont Parkway and Webster Avenue on July 22
  • No injuries reported; shooter fled south on Brooke Avenue
  • NYPD asking public for help identifying the suspect
